news

Add the icon of "No one is saved alone. Peace and fraternity"

Livestreams and news from Rome

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

INSTRUCTIONS TO ADD THE ICON OF 'NO ONE IS SAVED ALONE. PEACE AND FRATERNITY' TO THE HOME SCREEN OF YOUR PHONE

and always have all the news of the Meeting of Prayer for Peace Rome 2020 at hand.

Open the webpage of the Prayer for Peace CLICK HERE on your smartphone (with the browser application you use on your phone for navigating the Internet)

If you use Android open the menu of your browser clicking the symbol (on the upper right hand side). A window with different options will open. Select 'Add to Home'. A window will open where you will need to click 'Add'.

The icon of the site is nog on your home screen on an available space. There you will find all information.





On Apple select the functino 'Share' which appears in the base line and choose 'Add to homescreen' from the menu.



On your home screen the icon of 'No One Is Saved Alone' will appear, where you will be able to connect directly to the dedicated website https://preghieraperlapace.santegidio.org