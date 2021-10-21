news

David Rosen: "The degree to which we take care of the world, is the degree to which we love God"

Video of the speech

Speech by David Rosen, Former Chief Rabbi of Ireland, AJC, at Forum 2 - “Caring for Our Common Home”. David Rosen explains that for people of faith the world is the common home, and above all the creation, the manifestation of the divine presence. The role of the human being is to do whatever is possible to take care of the others, avoid waste of resources and reduce the environmental impact of their actions.



International Meeting of Prayer for Peace promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio

"Peoples as Brothers, Future Earth. Religions and cultures in dialogue" (Rome, 6-7 October 2021)