How to follow the event
THE MEETING IS BROADCAST LIVE ON VARIOUS TV CHANNELS AND ONLINE
HERE YOU FIND ALL THE INFORMATION
TV AND RADIO
October 7, 4.45 pm - RAI 1 broadcasts the closing ceremony at the Colosseum.
The programme can also be followed on FM at Rai Radio 1.
WEB
October 6, 5pm - Opening Assembly
ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE
October 7
10am - Forum 1, "Widening the horizon, rediscovering the others"
ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE
4.15pm - Prayer of the Christians
ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE
5pm - Closing ceremony
ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE
SOCIAL MEDIA
The livestreams are also broadcast on Facebook.
Italian: on the official page of Sant'Egidio
English: Sant'Egidio International
French: Communauté de Sant'Egidio
Spanish: Comunidad de Sant'Egidio
Portughese: Sant'Egidio Lusofonia