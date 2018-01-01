How to follow the event

TV AND RADIO

October 7, 4.45 pm - RAI 1 broadcasts the closing ceremony at the Colosseum.
The programme can also be followed on FM at Rai Radio 1.

WEB

October 6, 5pm - Opening Assembly
ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE

October 7
10am - Forum 1, "Widening the horizon, rediscovering the others"
ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE

4.15pm - Prayer of the Christians
ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE

5pm - Closing ceremony
ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE

 

SOCIAL MEDIA

The livestreams are also broadcast on Facebook.

Italian: on the official page of Sant'Egidio

English: Sant'Egidio International

French: Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Spanish: Comunidad de Sant'Egidio

Portughese: Sant'Egidio Lusofonia

 

Social media channels to follow the event