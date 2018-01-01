How to follow the event

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

THE MEETING IS BROADCAST LIVE ON VARIOUS TV CHANNELS AND ONLINE

HERE YOU FIND ALL THE INFORMATION

TV AND RADIO



October 7, 4.45 pm - RAI 1 broadcasts the closing ceremony at the Colosseum.

The programme can also be followed on FM at Rai Radio 1.



WEB

October 6, 5pm - Opening Assembly

ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE

October 7

10am - Forum 1, "Widening the horizon, rediscovering the others"

ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE



4.15pm - Prayer of the Christians

ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE



5pm - Closing ceremony

ITALIAN - ENGLISH - FRENCH - SPANISH - PORTUGHESE

SOCIAL MEDIA



The livestreams are also broadcast on Facebook.

Italian: on the official page of Sant'Egidio

English: Sant'Egidio International

French: Communauté de Sant'Egidio

Spanish: Comunidad de Sant'Egidio

Portughese: Sant'Egidio Lusofonia

Social media channels to follow the event