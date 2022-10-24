The videos of the event
09:30
Climate change, Climate crisis: beyond denialism, the planet has long been crying out its distress, while extreme events that have always and increasingly affected the poorest countries have become ordinary experience even in the richest countries. Drought, hunger, exploitation of the earth, major migrations, pollution, development patterns. The response will either be global or it will be a no-response at all.
Modera
Isabelle Rosabrunetto
Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Principality of Monaco
Relatori
Kpakilé Félémou
Community of Sant’Egidio, Republic of Guinea
Gillian Kingston
Vice President of the World Methodist Council
Sudheendra Kulkarni
Founder of the “Forum for a New South Asia", India
David Rosen
Rabbi, Director of the Board of KAICIID, Israel
João Pedro Stedile
National Coordinator of the Movement of Landless Rural Workers (MST), Brazil
09:30
The right to international refugee protection is a great achievement of the UN and the world in the face of persecution and war. In 2022, 93 million human beings are forced refugees, but another 180 million, migrants, live outside their homelands. On top of that there are climate refugees, and the line between economic, environmental, political, and religious refugees is increasingly blurred. But migrants are not only a problem for the world, they can also be a great opportunity: it depends on the policies of reception, recognition, integration
Modera
Marco Damilano
Editorial writer, Italy
Relatori
Fabio Baggio
Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Holy See
09:30
In a fragmented world, a weak life is most at risk, and defending the lives of those who are most fragile, marginal, can be presented as an unaffordable luxury. But life itself is relationship, we do not give it to ourselves, it contains the other, the need to recognize the other, the unity of humankind, even in times of war, even when entire societies are tempted to turn the extra years of life which have been gained into a problem and a "curse." Every generation is called to find the energies and ways to live with each other and to give dignity to the weak life. There is no lasting peace after conflicts without deep reconciliation and recognition of the other.
Modera
Mario Marazziti
Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy
Relatori
Grégoire Ahongbonon
Writer, Founder of the Association Saint Camille de Lellis, Benin
09:30
There are questions within every culture and religious tradition about prayer: What is it for?, What is it?, Who is fit to pray? Prayer, as whatever helps most in life, like air, friendship, love, "goes unseen." Yet it is the greatest resource for change that every generation, for millennia has had at its disposal: a weak force indispensable for finding the ways to peace, which is the very, unifying name of God.
Modera
Relatori
Frère Alois
Prior of the Community of Taizé, France
Ioan
Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop, Romanian Patriarchate
16:30
The Fall of the Berlin Wall gave the world hope and accelerated the road to the formation of a united Europe, to a Union as a major world actor of stability and peace. Wars have not disappeared, but they have multiplied, and the war in Ukraine alone threatens to disrupt globalization, cooperation between countries and peoples, and lifestyles in a non-occasional way, bringing its terrible consequences to a large part of the planet but also among Europeans. On the ability to foster dialogue and ways of peace even in times of war depends much of the future of Europe and its role in the world.
Modera
Agostino Giovagnoli
Historian, Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy
Relatori
Lucio Caracciolo
Director of "Limes", Italy
Jean-Dominique Durand
President of the Judeo-Christian Friendship in France
Christian Krieger
President of the Conference of the European Churches (CEC), France
Nico Piro
Journalist, writer and blogger, Italy
Dominique Quinio
Honorary President of "Semaines Sociales", France
Thomas Schwartz
President of Renovabis, Germany
16:30
In times when the world and peoples seem to be losing the taste for unity and where force and war are gaining ground as popular instruments of conflict resolution, all believers and Christians are concerned. Ecumenism and a new language of dialogue among Christians can help heal the world of divisions and foster paths of reconciliation that seem impossible, as they did at the end of World War II. Easter is the foundation of Christian life and the resurrection of the world. A common date for the celebration of Easter today is possible. It has become a necessity.
Modera
Marco Gnavi
Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy
Relatori
Khajag Barsamian
Orthodox Archbishop, Armenian Catholicosate of Etchmiadzin
Iosif
Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop, Romanian Patriarchate
Kurt Koch
Cardinal, President of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, Holy See
16:30
In the Bible, God's Word is Word that creates, that fulfills what it promises and makes to be, it is not removed from history, it is Word-that-makes-history. World history is not linear time, and there are seasons when it is more difficult to see and imagine a future capable of eliminating the sufferings and distortions of the present: "The word of the Lord was rare in those days, visions were not frequent" (I Sam. 3:1). In the Word of God there is also the secret of not flattening on the present and generating future with God's imagination and friendship for every woman and man.
Modera
Relatori
Abu al-Qasim al-Dibaji
World Organization Pan-Islamic Jurisprudence, Kuwait
Emilce Cuda
Theologian, Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, Holy See
Daniele Garrone
President of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy
16:30
Religions have been used in so many ages and even recently to wage war and make war with one another better, this has hollowed them out, made them caricatures. They used religious words for hatred and for the elimination of the other. This happens in precise places in the world, as well as in the hearts of so many people. But religions can be, when they enter into the depths of themselves, water to extinguish the fires of divisions and distortions that prevent us from seeing in others our brothers and sisters and fellow human beings. In a time of pushes for political, ethnic and social divisions, of the resurgence of aggressive nationalisms, religions can help to rediscover what unites rather than what divides: a new responsibility for peace.
Modera
Vittorio Ianari
Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy
Relatori
Mohamed Abdelsalam Abdellatif
Secretary General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, Egypt
16:30
At the height of the Cold War and the rebirth of many of the world's countries after World War II, 17 years after the bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at the height of decolonization that progressively emancipated Africa from centuries of European colonialism, the "Cuban crisis" confronted the world with the real risk of nuclear war and self-destruction. The protagonists had the names of Nikita Kruschev, John F. Kennedy, and Pope John XXIII. The risks implicit in an escalation that must answer to one's public opinions and apparatuses rather than to the supreme good of security and peace for all, the possibility of a "nuclear accident" capable of triggering a chain reaction, 60 years later, acquire dramatic relevance and a lesson for the present.