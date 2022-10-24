Share On



October 24 2022 | duration: 00

Il video integrale del Forum 9: 1962-2022 Crisi di Cuba e rischio nucleare, ieri e oggi

October 24 2022 | duration: 00

FORUM 7 - THE WORD OF GOD GENERATES VISIONS. FULL VIDEO

October 24 2022 | duration: 00

FORUM 5 - WAR CHALLENGES THE FUTURE OF EUROPE. FULL VIDEO

October 24 2022 | duration: 00

FORUM 3: WHOEVER SAVES A SINGLE LIFE SAVES THE WHOLE WORLD. FULL VIDEO

October 24 2022 | duration: 00

FORUM 1: MOTHER EARTH: ONE PLANET, ONE HUMANITY. FULL VIDEO

event

09:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 1 - MOTHER EARTH: ONE PLANET, ONE HUMANITY

Climate change, Climate crisis: beyond denialism, the planet has long been crying out its distress, while extreme events that have always and increasingly affected the poorest countries have become ordinary experience even in the richest countries. Drought, hunger, exploitation of the earth, major migrations, pollution, development patterns. The response will either be global or it will be a no-response at all.

interventions 

Modera

Isabelle Rosabrunetto

Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Principality of Monaco

Relatori

Kpakilé Félémou

Community of Sant’Egidio, Republic of Guinea

• Kpakilé Félémou a #thecryforpeace: "I giovani in Africa sono un fattore di resilienza ambientale e sociale contro lo sfruttamento della terra e la povertà"

Juan Grabois

Founder of the Confederation of Workers of Popular Economy (CTEP), Argentina

Gillian Kingston

Vice President of the World Methodist Council

• Gilian Kingston at #thecryforpeace: "we are guilty of trashing our home and soon it may be beyond repair"

Michael A. Köhler

Director General A.D.G., DG ECHO - Eurpean Commission

Sudheendra Kulkarni

Founder of the “Forum for a New South Asia", India

• Sudheendra Kulkarni at #thecryforpeace: "Therefore, national exclusivism must give way to global inclusivism"

David Rosen

Rabbi, Director of the Board of KAICIID, Israel

• David Rosen at #thecryforpeace: 2we need a spiritual and cultural transformation"

João Pedro Stedile

National Coordinator of the Movement of Landless Rural Workers (MST), Brazil

• João Pedro Stedile a #thecryforpeace: "Proponiamo un patto tra religioni, movimenti ecologisti e popolari, autorità e governi per vivere in solidarietà e salvare il nostro pianeta"

09:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 2 - THE GREAT OPPORTUNITY: MIGRATIONS AND THE FUTURE

The right to international refugee protection is a great achievement of the UN and the world in the face of persecution and war. In 2022, 93 million human beings are forced refugees, but another 180 million, migrants, live outside their homelands. On top of that there are climate refugees, and the line between economic, environmental, political, and religious refugees is increasingly blurred. But migrants are not only a problem for the world, they can also be a great opportunity: it depends on the policies of reception, recognition, integration

interventions 

Modera

Marco Damilano

Editorial writer, Italy

Relatori

Fabio Baggio

Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Holy See

• Fabio Baggio a #thecryforpeace: "Spostare l’attenzione dalle “migrazioni” ai “migranti”, ossia da un fenomeno anonimo alle persone che migrano"

Valentina Brinis

Open Arms, Italy

• Valentina Brinis a #thecryforpeace: "Abbiamo il dovere di raccontare cosa continua ad accadere nel Mediterraneo centrale"

Slaheddine Jourchi

Journalist and Human Rights activist, Tunisia

Alicia Peressutti

Founder and Director of the Civil Association Vinculos en Red, Argentina

Daniela Pompei

Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

• Daniela Pompei at #thecryforpeace: "When the pathway for entry and inclusion is mentored and supported, immigrants become a great opportunity for our societies"

José Alejandro Solalinde Guerra

Director of Hermanos en camino, Mexico

09:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 3 - WHOEVER SAVES A SINGLE LIFE SAVES THE WHOLE WORLD

In a fragmented world, a weak life is most at risk, and defending the lives of those who are most fragile, marginal, can be presented as an unaffordable luxury. But life itself is relationship, we do not give it to ourselves, it contains the other, the need to recognize the other, the unity of humankind, even in times of war, even when entire societies are tempted to turn the extra years of life which have been gained into a problem and a "curse." Every generation is called to find the energies and ways to live with each other and to give dignity to the weak life. There is no lasting peace after conflicts without deep reconciliation and recognition of the other.

interventions 

Modera

Mario Marazziti

Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

Relatori

Grégoire Ahongbonon

Writer, Founder of the Association Saint Camille de Lellis, Benin

Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad

Grand Imam of Lahore Mosque, Pakistan

• Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad at #thecryforpeace: "Religions are the bearers of peace, willing to share and promote love, willing to end hatred, wars and conflicts."

Donatella Di Cesare

Sapienza University, Rome, Italy

• Donatella Di Cesare a #thecryforpeace: "L’io che non si sottrae della propria responsabilità si proietta nel mondo di pace della relazione con l’altro"

Riccardo Di Segni

Chief Rabbi of Rome, Italy

Majid Noorjehan Abdul

DREAM Program, Mozambique

Armand Puig I Tàrrech

Catholic Theologian, Spain

• Armand Puig i Tàrrech a #thecryforpeace: "Per salvare una vita e il mondo intero, ci vogliono la compassione e la passione"

09:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 4 - PRAYER AS A SOURCE OF PEACE

There are questions within every culture and religious tradition about prayer: What is it for?, What is it?, Who is fit to pray? Prayer, as whatever helps most in life, like air, friendship, love, "goes unseen." Yet it is the greatest resource for change that every generation, for millennia has had at its disposal: a weak force indispensable for finding the ways to peace, which is the very, unifying name of God.

interventions 

Modera

Felix Anthony Machado

Catholic Archbishop, India

• Felix Anthony Machado at #thecryforpeace: "If You Are Looking for Peace, Go and Meet the Poor"

Relatori

Frère Alois

Prior of the Community of Taizé, France

• Frère Alois at #thecryforpeace: "Prayer enables us to keep the doors of dialogue open, even with those who think differently from us"

Abdulwahhab Ahmed Al-Taha Al-Sammaraee

Spokesman of Fiqh Council of Senior Scholars, Iraq

Jaron Engelmayer

Chief Rabbi of Vienna, Austria

• Jaron Engelmayer at #thecryforpeace: "It is precisely when we meet other people that we become aware of the deeper meaning of peace"

Ioan

Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop, Romanian Patriarchate

• Ioan a #thecryforpeace: "La pace è il dono di Dio per ottenere il quale lo preghiamo oggi perchè ce lo restituisca"

Shoten Minegishi

Soto Zen Buddhist monk, Japan

16:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 5 - WAR CHALLENGES THE FUTURE OF EUROPE

The Fall of the Berlin Wall gave the world hope and accelerated the road to the formation of a united Europe, to a Union as a major world actor of stability and peace. Wars have not disappeared, but they have multiplied, and the war in Ukraine alone threatens to disrupt globalization, cooperation between countries and peoples, and lifestyles in a non-occasional way, bringing its terrible consequences to a large part of the planet but also among Europeans. On the ability to foster dialogue and ways of peace even in times of war depends much of the future of Europe and its role in the world.

interventions 

Modera

Agostino Giovagnoli

Historian, Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

Relatori

Lucio Caracciolo

Director of "Limes", Italy

Jean-Dominique Durand

President of the Judeo-Christian Friendship in France

• Jean-Dominique DURAND a #thecryforpeace: "L'Europa umanista sta affrontando una crisi esistenziale ma la speranza c'è ancora"

Christian Krieger

President of the Conference of the European Churches (CEC), France

• Christian KRIEGER a #thecryforpeace: "Le Chiese e le religioni hanno un ruolo da svolgere, soprattutto nella loro capacità di contribuire a un lavoro di riconciliazione e di guarigione "

Nico Piro

Journalist, writer and blogger, Italy

• Nico Piro a #thecryforpeace: "La guerra mina la libertà di opinione. Bisogna costruire la pace senza semplificazioni"

Dominique Quinio

Honorary President of "Semaines Sociales", France

• Dominique QUINIO a #thecryforpeace: "andare verso la riconciliazione, la pace e la costruzione di un avvenire comune"

Thomas Schwartz

President of Renovabis, Germany

• Thomas SCHWARTZ at #thecryforpeace: "reconstruction work will soon be the order of the day"

16:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 6 - A SHARED EASTER DATE: NO LONGER A DREAM, BUT A NECESSITY TO UNITE THE WORLD

In times when the world and peoples seem to be losing the taste for unity and where force and war are gaining ground as popular instruments of conflict resolution, all believers and Christians are concerned. Ecumenism and a new language of dialogue among Christians can help heal the world of divisions and foster paths of reconciliation that seem impossible, as they did at the end of World War II. Easter is the foundation of Christian life and the resurrection of the world. A common date for the celebration of Easter today is possible. It has become a necessity.

interventions 

Modera

Marco Gnavi

Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

Relatori

Khajag Barsamian

Orthodox Archbishop, Armenian Catholicosate of Etchmiadzin

• Khajag BARSAMIAN at #thecryforpeace: "Celebrating together on the same day of this important feast will be a very important step to realize our unity "

Iosif

Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop, Romanian Patriarchate

• Iosif a #thecryforpeace

Dionysius Jean Kawak

Orthodox Archbishop, Syrian Church

• Dionysius Jean KAWAK at #thecryforpeace: "the Christian churches were united in celebrating the Feast of the Resurrection on a common Sunday from the year 532 to the year 1582."

Kurt Koch

Cardinal, President of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, Holy See

• Kurt Koch at #thecryforpeace: "La disponibilità a trovare una data comune della Pasqua, a condizione che tutte le Chiese cristiane siano d’accordo, esiste anche oggi"

Alberto Melloni

John XXIII Foundation for Religious Sciences, Italy

Anba Pola

Orthodos Metropolitan Bishop, Coptic Church of Egypt

16:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 7 - THE WORD OF GOD GENERATES VISIONS

In the Bible, God's Word is Word that creates, that fulfills what it promises and makes to be, it is not removed from history, it is Word-that-makes-history. World history is not linear time, and there are seasons when it is more difficult to see and imagine a future capable of eliminating the sufferings and distortions of the present: "The word of the Lord was rare in those days, visions were not frequent" (I Sam. 3:1). In the Word of God there is also the secret of not flattening on the present and generating future with God's imagination and friendship for every woman and man.

interventions 

Modera

Ambrogio Spreafico

Catholic Bishop, Italy

• Spreafico a #theCryforPeace - Nella notte il Signore ha bisogno di uomini e donne che si assumano la responsabilità di indirizzare la storia verso il futuro

Relatori

Abu al-Qasim al-Dibaji

World Organization Pan-Islamic Jurisprudence, Kuwait

Benedetto Carucci Viterbi

Rabbinical College of Italy

• Carucci Viterbi a #theCryforPeace - Se il sogno viene all’uomo dall’alto, è nelle mani dell’uomo renderlo significativo

Emilce Cuda

Theologian, Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, Holy See

• Cuda a #theCryforPeace - Il dialogo ecumenico e interreligioso al servizio della giustizia e della pace. Contributi di Papa Francesco ai sogni sociali.

Daniele Garrone

President of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy

• Garrone at #theCryforPeace - God builds the roads we need most, the ones we not only do not know how to build, but the ones we dare not even dream of

José Tolentino Mendonça

Cardinal, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, Holy See

Jong Chun Park

President of the World Methodist Council

16:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 8 - RELIGIONS, DIALOGUE AND PEACE

Religions have been used in so many ages and even recently to wage war and make war with one another better, this has hollowed them out, made them caricatures. They used religious words for hatred and for the elimination of the other.  This happens in precise places in the world, as well as in the hearts of so many people. But religions can be, when they enter into the depths of themselves, water to extinguish the fires of divisions and distortions that prevent us from seeing in others our brothers and sisters and fellow human beings. In a time of pushes for political, ethnic and social divisions, of the resurgence of aggressive nationalisms, religions can help to rediscover what unites rather than what divides: a new responsibility for peace.

interventions 

Modera

Vittorio Ianari

Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

Relatori

Mohamed Abdelsalam Abdellatif

Secretary General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, Egypt

Zaid Mohammed Bahr AL-Uloom

Director of the Al-Khoei Institute, Iraq

Shmuel Aharon Brodman

Rabbi, Germany

Indunil J. Kodithuwakku

Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, Holy See

Ryoko Nishioka

Advisor to the Patriarch of Tendai Buddhism, Japan

Pierbattista Pizzaballa

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Holy Land

Laurent Ulrich

Archbishop of Paris, France

16:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 9 - 1962-2022: THE CUBAN CRISIS AND THE NUCLEAR RISK, YESTERDAY AND TODAY

At the height of the Cold War and the rebirth of many of the world's countries after World War II, 17 years after the bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at the height of decolonization that progressively emancipated Africa from centuries of European colonialism, the "Cuban crisis" confronted the world with the real risk of nuclear war and self-destruction. The protagonists had the names of Nikita Kruschev, John F. Kennedy, and Pope John XXIII. The risks implicit in an escalation that must answer to one's public opinions and apparatuses rather than to the supreme good of security and peace for all, the possibility of a "nuclear accident" capable of triggering a chain reaction, 60 years later, acquire dramatic relevance and a lesson for the present.

interventions 

Modera

Andrea Bartoli

Community of Sant’Egidio, GAAMAC Steering Group, USA

Relatori

Martin Hellman

Professor, Stanford University, USA

Kerry Kennedy

Lawyer, Author and Human Rights Activist, USA

Peter Kuznick

Director of the Institute of Nuclear Studies of American University, USA

Adriano Roccucci

Roma-Tre University, Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

Jeffrey D. Sachs

Colombia University, Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary General



