Religions have been used in so many ages and even recently to wage war and make war with one another better, this has hollowed them out, made them caricatures. They used religious words for hatred and for the elimination of the other. This happens in precise places in the world, as well as in the hearts of so many people. But religions can be, when they enter into the depths of themselves, water to extinguish the fires of divisions and distortions that prevent us from seeing in others our brothers and sisters and fellow human beings. In a time of pushes for political, ethnic and social divisions, of the resurgence of aggressive nationalisms, religions can help to rediscover what unites rather than what divides: a new responsibility for peace.