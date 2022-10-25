Share On



The videos of the event

October 25 2022 | duration: 00

IL VIDEO INTEGRALE DELLA CERIMONIA FINALE DE "IL GRIDO DELLA PACE"

October 25 2022 | duration: 00

VIDEO INTEGRALE DEL FORUM 12 - VIVERE INSIEME: LA LEZIONE DELLA PANDEMIA

October 25 2022 | duration: 00

IL VIDEO INTEGRALE DEL FORUM 10 - MEDITERRANEO, IL MARE PLURALE


event

09:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 10 - THE MEDITERRANEAN: THE MULTICULTURAL SEA

"The Mediterranean is a thousand things at once. Not one landscape, but countless landscapes. Not one sea, but a succession of seas. Not one civilizatioǹ, but it is a series of civilizations̀ stacked on top of each other, in short, a very ancient crossroads. For millennia everything has flowed into it, complicating and enriching its history: beasts of burden, cars, goods, ships, ideas, religions, ways of life" (F.Braudel).
The Mediterranean is "a beautiful sea that has become a tomb for men, women and children," as Pope Francis recalled in Lesbos. From the heart of the great religions and civilizations that face it, diversity and the ability to be plural can become a secret of coexistence and human development for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the world.

interventions 

Modera

Valérie Régnier

Community of Sant’Egidio, France

Relatori

Jean-Marc Aveline

Cardinal, Archbishop of Marseille, France

Mohammed Esslimani

Islamic Theologian, Egypt

Joan

Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop, Albania

• Joan at #thecryforpeace: "It is the duty of every Christian to strive for peace, because our personal peace is realized in the peace of all and takes on a communitarian dimension"

Tarek Mitri

American University of Beyrouth, Lebanon

• Tarek MITRI at #thecryforpeace: "We have departed from a culture of cooperation among neighbors"

David Rosen

Rabbi, Director of the Board of KAICIID, Israel

• David ROSEN at #thecryforpeace: "positive and creative multiculturalism requires the essential respectful human encounter that Abraham’s hospitality personified."

Olivier Roy

Orientalist and political scientist, France

Matteo Zuppi

Cardinal, Archbishop of Bologna, President of the Italian Episcopal Conference

09:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 11 - NO ONE IS SAVED ALONE: DIALOGUE AND MULTILATERALISM IN A DIVIDED WORLD

War has again, powerfully entered the Western world in the 21st century. Every war promises to be short and decisive, but all wars are self-perpetuating, open to scenarios unthinkable before they began, unpredictable. They depend on the decisions of a few but involve everyone. The food crisis, social and political instability now affect not only the populations of warring countries, neighboring countries, but the rest of the world, other continents, dialogue and the world's geo-political rifts.  We need to rediscover the ways of dialogue and multilateralism to patch up the world's wounds and reopen to the taste of peace.

interventions 

Modera

Marco Tarquinio

Director of “Avvenire”, Italy

Relatori

Mario Giro

Community of Sant'Egidio, Italy

Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee

Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, UN

• Martha Ama Akyaa POBEE at #thecryforpeace: "We see a series of threats to peace and security that are converging with drastic implications"

Jeffrey D. Sachs

Colombia University, Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary General

Ettore Francesco Sequi

Ambassador, Secretay General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy

Olav Fykse Tveit

Bishop, President of the Norwegian Council of Churches

09:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 12 - LIVING TOGETHER: LESSONS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Covid-19 touched the whole world, without exception. In the West it seemed a distant thing: but it was not an epidemic, it was not an isolated event, it was and is a pandemic. Global. With its load of victims. The world, in the spring of 2021 stood still, found itself united, silently. So did every country, standing around its victims. The pandemic does consider borders, it does not respects frontiers, language differences. But it disproportionately affects, more than others, in every society, the weakest. The pandemic is a great temptation and a great opportunity: to think only of oneself, or to regain a feeling of common belonging.

interventions 

Modera

Emmanuel

Elder Metropolitan Bishop of Chalcedone, Ecumenical Patriarchate

Relatori

Lucas Pedrò

Missionary Movement of Francis, Argentina

• Lucas PEDRÓ a #thecryforpeace: "per vivere insieme e in pace abbiamo bisogno di ricostruire i ponti del dialogo e dell'incontro"

Vincenzo Paglia

Catholic Archbishop, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Holy See

Louis Raphaël I Sako

Cardinal, Patriarch of Babylon of Chaldeans, Iraq

• Sako a #theCryforPeace - Per costruire la pace nelle nostre società, lo sviluppo di una vera cittadinanza è una condizione necessaria per il futuro

Serafim

Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop, Romanian Patriarchate

Din Syamsuddin

President of the Centre for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations, Indonesia

• Syamsuddin at #theCryforPeace - a paradigmatic shift is necessary from clash to the alliance of civilisation

Oded Wiener

Chief Rabbinate of Israel

• Wiener at #theCryforPeace - the personal example of volunteers will result in cooperation that will save millions of lives, and keep the fear of epidemics and wars far away.

09:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 13 - THE RESPONSIBILITY OF RELIGIONS IN THE CRISIS OF GLOBALISATION

Globalization has in recent decades unified markets and brought populations closer together. Unfinished globalization has found itself in a distress, contradictory to the free movement of goods, but not of people and nations. Globalization broke down, after a rise in tensions, with the war in Ukraine and its aftermath. The globalization of spirit and solidarity has never been there, it has not grown on par with the wealth produced, while inequalities have grown exponentially. Religions have before them the responsibility to help everyone to think of themselves together with the other and not against the other, across personal and national, ethnic, religious, social boundaries. For a new globalization.

interventions 

Modera

Katherine Marshall

Vice-President, G20 Interfaith Association, USA

• Katherine MARSHALL at #thecryforpeace: "The perceived juggernaut of neoliberalism is a muti-headed phenomenon, some heads driven by greed and selfishness but others by generosity and a quest for new and better ways to serve and to act"

Relatori

Pinchas Goldschmidt

President of the Conference of European Rabbis

Margaret Karram

President of the Focolare Movement

• Margaret KARRAM a #thecryforpeace: "Una globalizzazione senza solidarietà ha creato maggiori diseguaglianze"

Walter Kasper

Cardinal, Holy See

• Walter KASPER a #thecryforpeace: "Cooperazione per un ordine economico al servizio dell'umanità, in cui al centro ci sia la dignità delle persone, soprattutto dei poveri"

Syuhud Sahudi Marsudi

President of Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia

• Syuhud Sahudi MARSUDI at #thecryforpeace: "The war is a road of no return. Violence is a road of no return."

Paolo Naso

Italian Federation of Evangelical Churches (FCEI)

Mohammad Sammak

Special Adviser to the Grand Mufti of Lebanon

• Mohammad SAMMAK at #thecryforpeace: "In all cultures it is said that all peoples are one family, sons and daughters of one God, who created them all"

Swami Sarvasthananda

Ramakrishna Vedanta Centre, India

• Swami SARVASTHANANDA at #thecryforpeace: "There must be spirit of harmony between different religions"

09:30

La Nuvola

FORUM 14 - MEDIA, SOCIALS AND THE CRY FOR PEACE

interventions 

Modera

Vincenzo Morgante

Director of Tv2000, Italy

Relatori

Flavio Arzarello

Public Policy Manager, Meta

• Flavio ARZARELLO a #thecryforpeace: "Ciò che la rete può fare per promuovere una cultura di pace"

Martina Colasante

Government affairs & public policy manager, Google Italy

Antonio Ferrari

Journalist and writer, Italy

• Antonio FERRARI a #thecryforpeace: "la Pace è l’unica vera strada maestra"

Enzo Fortunato

Director of the Press Office of the Holy Convent of Assisi, Italy

Giuseppe Giulietti

President of the Italian National Press Federation

Lucia Goracci

Journalist TG1, Italy

Stefano Orlando

Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

• Stefano Orlando a #thecryforpeace: "Far sentire la voce dei poveri"

Stefano Stimamiglio

Director of "Famiglia Cristiana", Italy

• Stefano STIMAMIGLIO a #thecryforpeace: "Essere testimoni di questo “grido di pace” nel campo della comunicazione non si possa fare da soli, in modo isolato, ma solo insieme a chi condivide gli stessi valori"
Final

16:00

Colosseum Roma

Prayers for Peace in different locations, according to the various religious traditions

16:30

Colosseum Roma

PRAYER FOR PEACE

interventions 

Meditation

Mar Awa III

Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East

• Meditazione di Mar Awa III

17:00

Colosseum Roma

FINAL CEREMONY

With the participation of Pope Francis and religious representatives
interventions 

Contributions

Marco Impagliazzo

President of the Community of Sant’Egidio

• Marco Impagliazzo at #thecryforpeace: "The paths to peace are there. It is a matter of glimpsing them, pointing them out, opening them, walking them. "

Alicia Peressutti

Founder and Director of the Civil Association Vinculos en Red, Argentina

• Alicia Peressutti at #thecryforpeace: "What is human trafficking? Boys and girls sold to traffickers for sexual exploitation, slave labour or the organ trade"

Esther Iweze Adaeze

Testimone

• Esther Iweze Adaeze at #thecryforpeace: "I beg you: continue to save those whose lives are in danger! God will reward you"

Contribution

Pope Francis

• Address of His Holiness Pope Francis

17:30

Colosseum Roma

Proclamation and Delivery of the Peace Appeal 2022

interventions 

APPEAL

• APPEAL FOR PEACE 2022


