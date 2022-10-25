Globalization has in recent decades unified markets and brought populations closer together. Unfinished globalization has found itself in a distress, contradictory to the free movement of goods, but not of people and nations. Globalization broke down, after a rise in tensions, with the war in Ukraine and its aftermath. The globalization of spirit and solidarity has never been there, it has not grown on par with the wealth produced, while inequalities have grown exponentially. Religions have before them the responsibility to help everyone to think of themselves together with the other and not against the other, across personal and national, ethnic, religious, social boundaries. For a new globalization.