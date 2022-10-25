The videos of the event
IL VIDEO INTEGRALE DELLA CERIMONIA FINALE DE "IL GRIDO DELLA PACE"
VIDEO INTEGRALE DEL FORUM 12 - VIVERE INSIEME: LA LEZIONE DELLA PANDEMIA
IL VIDEO INTEGRALE DEL FORUM 10 - MEDITERRANEO, IL MARE PLURALE
"The Mediterranean is a thousand things at once. Not one landscape, but countless landscapes. Not one sea, but a succession of seas. Not one civilizatioǹ, but it is a series of civilizations̀ stacked on top of each other, in short, a very ancient crossroads. For millennia everything has flowed into it, complicating and enriching its history: beasts of burden, cars, goods, ships, ideas, religions, ways of life" (F.Braudel).
The Mediterranean is "a beautiful sea that has become a tomb for men, women and children," as Pope Francis recalled in Lesbos. From the heart of the great religions and civilizations that face it, diversity and the ability to be plural can become a secret of coexistence and human development for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the world.
Valérie Régnier
Community of Sant’Egidio, France
Jean-Marc Aveline
Cardinal, Archbishop of Marseille, France
Tarek Mitri
American University of Beyrouth, Lebanon
David Rosen
Rabbi, Director of the Board of KAICIID, Israel
War has again, powerfully entered the Western world in the 21st century. Every war promises to be short and decisive, but all wars are self-perpetuating, open to scenarios unthinkable before they began, unpredictable. They depend on the decisions of a few but involve everyone. The food crisis, social and political instability now affect not only the populations of warring countries, neighboring countries, but the rest of the world, other continents, dialogue and the world's geo-political rifts. We need to rediscover the ways of dialogue and multilateralism to patch up the world's wounds and reopen to the taste of peace.
Marco Tarquinio
Director of “Avvenire”, Italy
Mario Giro
Community of Sant'Egidio, Italy
Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee
Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, UN
Ettore Francesco Sequi
Ambassador, Secretay General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy
Covid-19 touched the whole world, without exception. In the West it seemed a distant thing: but it was not an epidemic, it was not an isolated event, it was and is a pandemic. Global. With its load of victims. The world, in the spring of 2021 stood still, found itself united, silently. So did every country, standing around its victims. The pandemic does consider borders, it does not respects frontiers, language differences. But it disproportionately affects, more than others, in every society, the weakest. The pandemic is a great temptation and a great opportunity: to think only of oneself, or to regain a feeling of common belonging.
Emmanuel
Elder Metropolitan Bishop of Chalcedone, Ecumenical Patriarchate
Lucas Pedrò
Missionary Movement of Francis, Argentina
Louis Raphaël I Sako
Cardinal, Patriarch of Babylon of Chaldeans, Iraq
Din Syamsuddin
President of the Centre for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations, Indonesia
Globalization has in recent decades unified markets and brought populations closer together. Unfinished globalization has found itself in a distress, contradictory to the free movement of goods, but not of people and nations. Globalization broke down, after a rise in tensions, with the war in Ukraine and its aftermath. The globalization of spirit and solidarity has never been there, it has not grown on par with the wealth produced, while inequalities have grown exponentially. Religions have before them the responsibility to help everyone to think of themselves together with the other and not against the other, across personal and national, ethnic, religious, social boundaries. For a new globalization.