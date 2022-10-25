The Cry for Peace

Religions and cultures in dialogue

Rome, 23-25 October 2022

This year the International Meeting of Prayer for Peace of world religions in the Spirit of Assisi, entitled International Meeting for Peace - "The Cry of Peace", will take place in Rome from Sunday 23 to Tuesday 25 October



The event collects the expectations of peace of peoples and cultures, in a time marked by the tragic return of war in Europe, which is causing so many victims and so much destruction. We need to send a strong message of hope and trust in the future. The global world urgently needs an architecture of dialogue that protects and affirms peace, always and in every context.

Today the "spirit of Assisi", which is a spirit of dialogue and friendship capable of involving religious leaders, politicians and ordinary people in the construction of peace at all latitudes, appears increasingly necessary.



Religious leaders and representatives of peoples and cultures from all over the world will discuss this in the three days of the conference to be held at the La Nuvola Congress Center, and will conclude with the Prayer for Peace at the Colosseum.



In the coming days on this site it will be possible to find detailed information on the course of the Meeting and on how to participate.



PROGRAM >>



