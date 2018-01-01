SUBSCRIBE to the EVENT ONLINE

The International Meeting of Dialogue and Prayer for Peace among World Religions

"The Cry For Peace"

In Rome, 23- 25 October

"La Nuvola" Conference Centre

Closing ceremony at the Colosseum

While tensions and conflicts multiply in the world, men and women of different religions and cultures meet for three days of dialogue and prayer, to listen to the cry of the peoples of the world and find ways towards peace together.

