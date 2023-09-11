Share On



event

09:30

Axica Convention Center Berlin

Forum 1 - No wall is forever

interventions 

Chairperson

Gualtiero Bassetti

Cardinal, Italy

Contributions

Peter Brandt

Fernuniversität of Hagen, Germany

• Intervento di Peter Brandt

Patrizia Giunti

President of the "Giorgio La Pira" Foundation

• Intervento di Patrizia Giunti

Louise Mushikiwabo

Secretary General of Organisation internationale de la Francophonie

Puthan Veetil Rajagopal

President and Founding Member of Ekta Parishad, Niwano Peace Prize 2023, India

Mohammad Sammak

Special Adviser to the Grand Mufti of Lebanon

• Speech of Mohammad Sammak

Matteo Zuppi

Cardinal, Archbishop of Bologna, President of the Italian Bishops' Conference

09:30

Hilton Hotel Berlin

Forum 2 - The humanitarian emergencies of our time

interventions 

Chairperson

Ian Ernest

Anglican Bishop, Italy

Contributions

Keiichi Akagawa

Director of Rissho Kosei-kai International, Japan

• Speech of Keiichi Akagawa

Flavio De Sousa Ismael

DREAM Program, Mozambique

• Speech of Flavio De Sousa Ismael

Gaël Giraud

Economist, France

Mario Giro

Columnist, Community of Sant'Egidio, Italy

Michael A. Köhler

Deputy Director-General, DG ECHO - European Commission

Vitaliy Krivitskiy

Catholic Bishop, Ukraine

Bertram Meier

Catholic bishop, Germany

• Intervento di Bertram Meier

09:30

Französische Friedrichstadtkirche Berlin

Forum 3 - Democracies on the edge: challenges and perspectives in the contemporary world

interventions 

Chairperson

Jean-Dominique Durand

Historian, President of the Judeo-Christian Friendship in France

• Intervento di Jean-Dominique Durand

Contributions

Mohamed Alì Bahr Al-Uloom

Director of the Bahr al-Uloom Institute of Political Sciences, Iraq

• Intervento di Mohamed Alì Bahr Al-Uloom

Ram Madhav

President, India Foundation and Former National Secretary-General, BJP

• Speech of Ram Madhav

Reinhard Marx

Cardinal, Archbishop of Munich and Freising

Alberto Melloni

John XXIII Foundation for Religious Sciences, Italy

José Manuel Rodrigues

President of the Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, Portugal

• Speech of José Manuel Rodrigues

Annette Schavan

Former Federal Minister of Education and Research, Germany

• Intervento di Annette Schavan

09:30

Allianz Forum Berlin Berlin

Forum 4 - Children’s rights, a responsibility of adults

interventions 

Chairperson

Nelson Castiano Chigande Moda

Community of Sant’Egidio, Mozambique

Contributions

Noorjehan Abdul Majid

Clinical Head for the DREAM Programme in Mozambique

• Speech of Noorjehan Abdul Majid

Abdul Mukti

Secretary General of Muhammadiyyah, Indonesia

Adriana Gulotta

Coordinator Schools of Peace

• Speech of Adriana Gulotta

Anurag Hans

President of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation

Keishi Miyamoto

Myochi-kai Buddhism, Japan

• Speech of Keishi Miyamoto

Isabelle Rosabrunetto

Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Principality of Monaco

09:30

Ekd Berlin

Forum 5 - Prayer at the heart of peace

interventions 

Chairperson

Mar Awa Royel

Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, Iraq

Contributions

Abu al-Qasim al-Dibaji

World Organization Pan-Islamic Jurisprudence, Kuwait

Zaid Mohammed Bahr AL-Uloom

Director of the Al-Khoei Institute, Iraq

Zsolt Balla

Rabbi, Germany

Emilce Cuda

Theologian, Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, Holy See

• Intervento di Emilce Cuda

Ioan

Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop, Romanian Patriarchate

• Intervento di Ioan

Govinda Giri Maharaj

Head of the Hindu Communities of the North, India

• Speech of Govinda Giri Maharaj

Karl Hinrich Manzke

Lutheran Bishop, Germany

09:30

Akademie der Wissenschaften Berlin

Forum 6 - Prison: failure, resilience, hope

interventions 

Chairperson

Paolo Impagliazzo

Secretary General of the Community of Sant'Egidio

Contributions

Silvia Alayo Dávila

Commission for Social Activities, Peruvian Bishops' Conference

• Speech of Silvia Alayo Dávila

Gnaba Edmond Joseph Dede

Magistrate, Ivory Coast

• Intervento di Gnaba Edmond Jospeh Dede

Daniele Garrone

President of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy

• Speech of Daniele Garrone

Geoffrey Mayamba

Prisoners' Future Foundation of Zambia

Doris Schaefer

Coordinator for Europe of the ICCPPC (International Commission of Catholic Prison Pastorale Care), Germany

• Speech of Doris Schaefer
event

09:30

Humboldt Carrè Berlin

Forum 7 - Wars, Migrations, Peace: Testimonies

interventions 

Chairperson

Tobias Müller

Community of Sant'Egidio, Germany

Contributions

José Alejandro Solalinde Guerra

Director of Hermanos en camino, Mexico

Olga Makar

Witness, Ukraine

Zohra Sarabi

Witness, Afghanistan

16:00

Allianz Forum Berlin Berlin

Forum 8 - Migrant people: from humanitarian crisis to integration policies

interventions 

Chairperson

Mario Morcone

Councilor for legality, Security, Immigration of the Campania Region, Italy

Contributions

Slaheddine Jourchi

Journalist and Human Rights activist, Tunisia

Christian Krieger

President of the Conference of the European Churches (CEC), France

Daniela Pompei

Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

Rita Schwarzelühr-Sutter

Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Germany

José Alejandro Solalinde Guerra

Director of Hermanos en camino, Mexico

Annelies Verlinden

Minister of the Interior, Belgium

16:00

Akademie der Wissenschaften Berlin

Forum 9 - A world free from nuclear weapons is possible

interventions 

Chairperson

Andrea Bartoli

President, Sant'Egidio Foundation for Peace and Dialogue, USA

Contributions

Emmanuel Dupuy

President of the “Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe”, France

Robert Harrap

Co-chair of Soka Gakki Europe, UK

Liberata Mulamula

Member of Parliament, Tanzania

Peter Prove

Director International Affairs of the World Council of Churches (WCC)

Yoshinori Shinohara

Secretary-General of Asian Conference of Religions for Peace, RKK

16:00

Hilton Hotel Berlin

Forum 10 - The word of God: compass for our time

interventions 

Chairperson

Andrej

Orthodox Bishop, Patriarchate of Serbia

Contributions

Avichai Apel

Rabbi, Germany

Heinrich Bedford-Strohm

Lutheran Bishop, Moderator of the World Council of Churches

Mohammed Esslimani

Theologian, Saudi Arabia

Barbara Hallensleben

Theologian, Switzerland

Serafim

Orthodox Metropolitan, Romanian Patriarchate

Ambrogio Spreafico

Catholic Bishop, Italy

16:00

Axica Convention Center Berlin

Forum 11 - From self to us: a route to be chartered

interventions 

Chairperson

Mario Marazziti

Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

Contributions

Donatella Di Cesare

Sapienza University, Rome, Italy

Riccardo Di Segni

Chief Rabbi of Rome, Italy

Latifa Ibn Ziaten French

Witness, “Association Pour le Jeuness et la Paix” (IMAD), France

Heiner Koch

Catholic Archbishop, Germany

Jong Chun Park

President of the World Methodist Council (WMC), South Korea

Olivier Roy

Orientalist and political scientist, France

16:00

Ekd Berlin

Forum 12 - The cry for peace: the voice of the martyrs

interventions 

Chairperson

Matthias Kopp

Spokesman of the German Bishops' Conference

Contributions

Khajag Barsamian

Orthodox Archbishop, Armenian Apostolic Church

Anba Damian

Orthodox Bishop, Coptic Church

Grigorije

Orthodox Bishop, Serbian Patriarchate

Joan

Orthodox Metropolitan, Albania

Alfons M. Kloss

President of Pro-Oriente, Austria

Angelo Romano

Rector, Basilica di San Bartolomeo all'Isola Rome, Sanctuary of the New Martyrs

Thomas Schwartz

President of Renovabis, Germany

16:00

Französische Friedrichstadtkirche Berlin

Forum 13 - Fragmentation and uncertainty: the other side of globalization

interventions 

Modera

Friederike Krippner

Director of the Evangelische Akademie zu Berlin, Germany

Contributions

Isabelle de Gaulmyn

La Croix, France

Mahdi El-Amine

Islamic Theologian, Lebanon

Abdessalam Kleiche

International Relations, Morocco

Kristina Kühnbaum-Schmidt

Vice-President of the National Committee of the Lutheran World Federation in Germany

Shoten Minegishi

Soto Zen Buddhist monk, Japan

David Rosen

Rabbi, Special Advisor to the Abrahamic Family House (AFH) in Abu Dhabi, Israel

16:00

Humboldt Carrè Berlin

Forum 14 - Interreligious dialogue: an asset for global peace

interventions 

Chairperson

Din Syamsuddin

President of the Centre for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations, Indonesia

Contributions

Antonio Tajani

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy

Jawad Al-Khoei

Secretary General of Al-Khoei Institute, Iraq

Indunil J. Kodithuwakku

Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, Holy See

Markus Dröge

Evangelical Bishop, Germany

Naftali Haleve

Member of the Rabbinical Council of America and the Conference of European Rabbis, Turkey

Gijun Sugitani

Chief Priest of the Myoho-in Temple, Tendai Buddhism, Japan

Yenny Zannuba Wahid

Wahid Institute, Indonesia