How to follow the opening assembly of "The Cry for Peace" online and on TV
October 23 2022Prayer for Peace
The International Meeting "The Cry for Peace" is about to begin at the "La Nuvola" Convention Centre. The appointment for the opening ceremony is today at 5 pm.
All information on the opening assembly
There is great expectation: thousands of people have registered for the event online and just as many will be present at the Congress Centre.
To allow everyone to participate the event will be broadcast on the multilingual social channels of the Community of Sant'Egidio, on several national and international TV channels. Here you'll find all information.
The Conference will see the participation of numerous personalities from international institutions and world religions, who will dialogue in front of the participants who have come to attend from all over the world and more than 1500 students from Roman schools.