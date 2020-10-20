Rome 2020

No one is saved alone

Peace and fraternity

"The different religions, based on their respect for each human person as a creature called to be a child of God, contribute significantly to building fraternity and defending justice in society".

It is in the spirit of these words of Pope Francis in his encyclical "Fratelli Tutti", that the Community of Sant'Egidio has promoted the International Meeting of Prayer for Peace between the large world religions, titled: "No one is saved alone – Peace and fraternity".

The event is held in Rome, at Piazza del Campidoglio, on October 20, 2020. Due to the prevention measures against contagion, participation in person is possible by invitation only. Therefore, the event will be streamed online through the various web and social channels of the Community of Sant'Egidio.

You may now register for the online event through the module on this page. You will receive a personal badge with the social media links and a QR code to participate in the online event, and all updates, news and notifications of the streaming transmissions.

PROGRAM

- 16:00h

Arrival of religious representatives in their respective places of worship.

The ecumenical prayer of the Christians will take place in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli



- 17:15h

Processions of Peace

A short procession from the various places of worship towards the Piazza del Campidoglio.



- 17:30h - 19:00h

Final Ceremony

Concluding interventions

Testimonies

Proclamation and delivery of the Peace Appeal 2020

Lighting of the candelabras

Sharing a sign of peace "at social distance"

The social channels to follow this event