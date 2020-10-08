news

First meetings of dialogue and peace in the quarters of Abidjan to prepare the Prayer of Peace #fraternity2020

The local meeting in the "spirit of Assisi" takes place on October 25

After launching an appeal for peace and dialogue in Ivory Coast in the beginning of August, the Community of Sant'Egidio at Abidjan promoted a number of meetings between the religious and civil leaders in various quarters of the city. In the country, which will be called to presidential elections by the end of this month, a climate of tensions and violence has risen between the opposing fronts, which risks the reoccurence of crisis scenarios already sadly experienced in the past.



In the quarter of Koumassi, where the Community managed to stop the attacks that were being prepared against both muslim and christian buildings through dialogue ten years ago, priests, pastors, imams and representatives of the youth and of civil society came together to say "no" to violence that should never be supported by religions and to become peace ambassadors to the parties in conflict. The same work of raising awareness and dialogue is developing in other quarters of Abidjan, like the populous Yopougon, and in other cities of the country in view of the local Prayer for Peace "No one is saved alone" in the spirit of Assisi, that will take place on October 25 in the House of the Community.