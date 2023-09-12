Share On



The videos of the event

September 12 2023 | duration: 00

Meeting for Peace

September 12 2023 | duration: 1:33:27

Forum 19 - The Audacity of Peace

September 12 2023 | duration: 2:04:02

Forum 18 - The art of living together in a shattered world

09:30

Humboldt Carrè Berlin

Forum 15 - Embracing vulnerability

interventions 

Presided by

Marco Gnavi

Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

Contributions

Grégoire Ahongbonon

Activist for the Rights of Vulnerable People, Benin

Frère Alois

Prior of the Community of Taizé, France

• Speech of Frère Alois

Guila Clara Kessous

Unesco Ambassador for Peace, France

Satish Kumar Modi

President of the Shri Durga Charitable Society, India

• Speech of Satish Kumar Modi

Sharon Rosen

Global Director of Religious Engagement Search for Common Ground, Israel

• Speech of Sharon Rosen

Francesca Zuccari

Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

• Francesca Zuccari: "A partire dalle persone fragili può nascere una umanità nuova costituita non dai legami di sangue ma dall’amore vicendevole" E' il modello di abitare che Sant'Egidio propone nelle sue caseA partire dalle persone fragili può nascere una umanità nuova, una nuova famiglia umana costituita non dai legami di sangue ma dall’amore vicendevole

09:30

Hilton Hotel Berlin

Forum 16 - Religions in Asia and the pursuit of peace

interventions 

Chairperson

Agostino Giovagnoli

Historian, Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy

Contributions

Shoko Abe

Tendai Buddhist Denomination, Japan

Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad

Grand Imam of Lahore Mosque, Pakistan

• Speech of Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad

Yoshihisa Hasegawa

Tenrikyo, France

Felix Anthony Machado

Catholic Archbishop, India

• Speech of Felix Anthony Machado

Touch Sarith

Head of the Khmer Pagoda, Cambodia

• Intervento di Touch Sarith

Didi Talwalkar

Leader of the Swadhyaya Movement, India

• Speech of Didi Talwalkar

Atsushi Ushio

Shintoism, Jinjya-Honcho, Giappone

09:30

Akademie der Wissenschaften Berlin

Forum 17 - The rise of artificial intelligence: opportunities and challenges

interventions 

Chairperson

Oded Wiener

Chief Rabbinate of Israel

• Speech of Oded Wiener

Contributions

Paolo Benanti

Professor of Technological Ethics, Pontifical Gregoriana University, Italy

Hmida Ennaifer

Theologian, Member of the Académie tunisienne des sciences, des lettres et des arts

M'hamed Krichen

Journalist of Al-Jazeera, Tunisia

Shabnam Mousavi

Max Planck Institute for Human Development, Germany

Vincenzo Paglia

Catholic Archbishop, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Holy See

• Vincenzo Paglia "E' importante sviluppare una sensibilità etica, pedagogica e giuridica perché le nuove tecnologie siano al servizio dello sviluppo umano"

09:30

Französische Friedrichstadtkirche Berlin

Forum 18 - The art of living together in a shattered world

interventions 

Chairperson

Hilde Kieboom

Community of Sant’Egidio, Belgium

Contributions

Sayyed Mohammad Ali Abtahi

President of the Institute for Interreligious Dialogue, Iran

• Speech of Mohammad Ali Abtahi

Sudheendra Kulkarni

Hindu, Founder of the “Forum for a New South Asia", India

• Speech of Sudheendra Kulkarni

Martin Leiner

Director of Jena Center for Reconciliation Studies, Germany

Tarek Mitri

President of Saint George University of Beirut, Lebanon

• Speech of Tarek Mitri

Abdul Mukti

Secretary General of Muhammadiyyah, Indonesia

• Speech of Abdul Mukti

Laurent Ulrich

Archbishop of Paris, France

• Intervento di Laurent Ulrich

10:30

Axica Convention Center Berlin

Forum 19 - The Audacity of Peace

interventions 

Modera

Angelika Wagner

Community of Sant’Egidio, Germany

Contributions

Marco Impagliazzo

Historian, President of the Community of Sant’Egidio

• Marco Impagliazzo: In Berlin we questioned ourselves on how to build peace in many different parts of the world where peace is threatened by war. We are all bound by a common destiny, and therefore the responsibility to make this world better can only grow

Olaf Scholz

Federal Chancellor, Germany

• Olaf Scholz: Sant'Egidio non si è mai rassegnata all'aritmetica della guerra. Per questo sono molto felice di essere oggi con voi, perché condivido la vostra fiducia e il vostro obiettivo: l’audacia della pace.

09:30

Allianz Forum Berlin Berlin

Forum 20 - Facing the reality of climate change

interventions 

Chairperson

Katherine Marshall

Vice-President, G20 Interfaith Association, USA

• Speech of Katherine Marshall

Contributions

Mohamed Abdelsalam Abdellatif

Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Egypt

Cécile Duflot

General Director of the NGO Oxfam France

Jaron Engelmayer

Chief Rabbi of Vienna, Austria

• Intervento di Jaron Engelmayer

Gennadios

Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop, Patriarchate of Alexandria

Gaël Giraud

Economist, France

• Intervento di Gaël Giraud

Ruzbeh Hodiwala

Zoroastrianism, India

• Speech of Ruzbeh Hodiwala

Kira Vinke

Head of Climate and Foreign Policy, German Council for Foreign Relations (DGAP)

FINAL MEETING

17:00

Berlin

Prayer for Peace

in various places, according to different religious traditions

CHRISTIANITY: Brandenburg Gate - 18 March Square.

EBRAISM: Holocaust Memorial in Europe - Cora Berlinerstrasse 1.

ISLAM: Axica Convention Center - Pariser Platz 3 (looking at the Gate on the left).

BUDDHISM: EKD Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland - Charlottenstrasse 53,54.

OTHER ASIAN RELIGIONS: Humboldt Carrè - Behrenstrasse 42 (side street of Charlottenstrasse near Hilton)

17:00

Berlin

Ecumenical Prayer of the Christians

interventions 

Meditation

Matteo Zuppi

Cardinal, Archbishop of Bologna, President of the Italian Bishops' Conference

• Meditation of Matteo Zuppi

Serafim

Orthodox Metropolitan, Romanian Patriarchate

• Meditation of Serafim

Heinrich Bedford-Strohm

Lutheran Bishop, Moderator of the World Council of Churches

• Meditation of Heinrich Bedford-Strohm

17:45

Berlin

Peace Procession

from the places of prayer, in procession through the Brandenburg Gate

Concluding speeches

Message of Pope Francis

Minute of silence in memory of the victims of wars

18:00

Berlin

Final meeting

interventions 

Lettura del messaggio di Papa Francesco

Pope Francis

• Message of H.H. Francis

Contributions

Angela Kunze-Beiküfner

University and student pastor, Germany

• Speech of Angela Kunze-Beiküfner

Marco Impagliazzo

Historian, President of the Community of Sant’Egidio

• Speech of Marco Impagliazzo

18:40

Berlin

Proclamation and delivery of the Peace Appeal 2023

interventions 

APPEAL

• APPEAL FOR PEACE 2023

18:45

Berlin

Lighting of candelabra, signing of the Appeal and exchange of a sign of peace



