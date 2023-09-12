The videos of the event
Meeting for Peace
September 12 2023 | duration: 00
Forum 19 - The Audacity of Peace
September 12 2023 | duration: 1:33:27
Forum 18 - The art of living together in a shattered world
September 12 2023 | duration: 2:04:02
09:30
interventions
Presided by
Marco Gnavi
Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy
Contributions
Grégoire Ahongbonon
Activist for the Rights of Vulnerable People, Benin
Frère Alois
Prior of the Community of Taizé, France
Satish Kumar Modi
President of the Shri Durga Charitable Society, India
Sharon Rosen
Global Director of Religious Engagement Search for Common Ground, Israel
Francesca Zuccari
Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy
• Francesca Zuccari: "A partire dalle persone fragili può nascere una umanità nuova costituita non dai legami di sangue ma dall’amore vicendevole" E' il modello di abitare che Sant'Egidio propone nelle sue caseA partire dalle persone fragili può nascere una umanità nuova, una nuova famiglia umana costituita non dai legami di sangue ma dall’amore vicendevole
09:30
interventions
Chairperson
Agostino Giovagnoli
Historian, Community of Sant’Egidio, Italy
Contributions
Shoko Abe
Tendai Buddhist Denomination, Japan
Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad
Grand Imam of Lahore Mosque, Pakistan
Felix Anthony Machado
Catholic Archbishop, India
Touch Sarith
Head of the Khmer Pagoda, Cambodia
Didi Talwalkar
Leader of the Swadhyaya Movement, India
09:30
interventions
Chairperson
Oded Wiener
Chief Rabbinate of Israel
Contributions
Paolo Benanti
Professor of Technological Ethics, Pontifical Gregoriana University, Italy
Vincenzo Paglia
Catholic Archbishop, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Holy See
09:30
interventions
Chairperson
Hilde Kieboom
Community of Sant’Egidio, Belgium
Contributions
Sayyed Mohammad Ali Abtahi
President of the Institute for Interreligious Dialogue, Iran
Sudheendra Kulkarni
Hindu, Founder of the “Forum for a New South Asia", India
Tarek Mitri
President of Saint George University of Beirut, Lebanon
Abdul Mukti
Secretary General of Muhammadiyyah, Indonesia
Laurent Ulrich
Archbishop of Paris, France
10:30
interventions
Modera
Angelika Wagner
Community of Sant’Egidio, Germany
Contributions
Marco Impagliazzo
Historian, President of the Community of Sant’Egidio
09:30
interventions
Chairperson
Katherine Marshall
Vice-President, G20 Interfaith Association, USA
Contributions
Mohamed Abdelsalam Abdellatif
Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Egypt
Jaron Engelmayer
Chief Rabbi of Vienna, Austria
Gaël Giraud
Economist, France
Ruzbeh Hodiwala
Zoroastrianism, India
FINAL MEETING
17:00
Prayer for Peacein various places, according to different religious traditions
CHRISTIANITY: Brandenburg Gate - 18 March Square.
EBRAISM: Holocaust Memorial in Europe - Cora Berlinerstrasse 1.
ISLAM: Axica Convention Center - Pariser Platz 3 (looking at the Gate on the left).
BUDDHISM: EKD Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland - Charlottenstrasse 53,54.
OTHER ASIAN RELIGIONS: Humboldt Carrè - Behrenstrasse 42 (side street of Charlottenstrasse near Hilton)
17:00
interventions
Meditation
Matteo Zuppi
Cardinal, Archbishop of Bologna, President of the Italian Bishops' Conference
Serafim
Orthodox Metropolitan, Romanian Patriarchate
Heinrich Bedford-Strohm
Lutheran Bishop, Moderator of the World Council of Churches
17:45
Peace Processionfrom the places of prayer, in procession through the Brandenburg Gate
Concluding speeches
Message of Pope Francis
Minute of silence in memory of the victims of wars
18:00
interventions
Lettura del messaggio di Papa Francesco
Contributions
Angela Kunze-Beiküfner
University and student pastor, Germany
Marco Impagliazzo
Historian, President of the Community of Sant’Egidio
18:40
interventions